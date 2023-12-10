Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Up 1%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 29,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 67,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.