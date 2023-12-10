Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) Trading 3.9% Higher

Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.49. 58,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 332,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Renovaro Biosciences Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44.
Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter.
Renovaro Biosciences Company Profile
Renovaro Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.
