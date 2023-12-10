Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of REPL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $430.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Replimune Group by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.