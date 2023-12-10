Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Trading Up 26.1%

Reply S.p.A. (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.00 and last traded at $118.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The company concepts, designs and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus Reply, a solution for cloud-based Industrial Internet of Thing operations; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

