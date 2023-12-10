Reviewing Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) & Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $7.43 billion 1.21 $771.33 million $2.32 24.00 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 9.77

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Mullen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Knight-Swift Transportation and Mullen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 0 4 11 0 2.73 Mullen Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus price target of $62.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Mullen Group has a consensus price target of $14.96, indicating a potential upside of 53.80%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 5.41% 6.03% 3.69% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Mullen Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 18,110 tractors, which comprised 16,228 company tractors and 1,882 independent contractor tractors, as well as 74,779 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional transportation services through a network of approximately 110 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,176 tractors and 8,431 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 613 tractors and 11,786 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

