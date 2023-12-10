Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.19

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.19 and traded as high as C$43.51. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 54,328 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1242604 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.
In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,500 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.84, for a total value of C$192,785.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $2,917,260. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.
