Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.19

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.19 and traded as high as C$43.51. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.40, with a volume of 54,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$458.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.10 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.1242604 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,500 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.84, for a total value of C$192,785.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $2,917,260. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.