Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) & Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Head to Head Contrast

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $14.69 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Identiv $112.92 million 1.54 -$390,000.00 ($0.20) -37.60

Rigetti Computing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.5% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rigetti Computing and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A Identiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.28%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A Identiv -3.05% -4.76% -3.29%

Summary

Identiv beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

