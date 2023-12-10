Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

