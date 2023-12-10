Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.48.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $29.28.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.