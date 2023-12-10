Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,109.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $536.60 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $542.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

