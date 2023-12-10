Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$100.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.19. The company has a market cap of C$119.29 billion, a PE ratio of -80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$44.06 and a 12-month high of C$102.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43. In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,525,381. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

