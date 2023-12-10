Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $47,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

