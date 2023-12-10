Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 48,801 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.1% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 730,428 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,310,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $250.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

