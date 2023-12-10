Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND – Get Free Report) insider Rory Mepham acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,315.52).
Sancus Lending Group Price Performance
LEND opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. Sancus Lending Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 46.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,743.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.42.
Sancus Lending Group Company Profile
