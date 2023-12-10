Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND) Insider Purchases £5,000 in Stock

Sancus Lending Group Limited (LON:LEND – Get Free Report) insider Rory Mepham acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,315.52).

Sancus Lending Group Price Performance

LEND opened at GBX 0.71 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. Sancus Lending Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 46.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,743.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Sancus Lending Group Company Profile

Sancus Lending Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative finance services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Offshore, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sancus Loans Limited. The company offers property backed, and small and medium-sized enterprise loans.

