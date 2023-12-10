Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

STX opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,425 shares of company stock worth $6,871,053. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 9,294 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.