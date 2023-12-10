ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $770.00 at Argus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $675.00 to $770.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $621.39.

NYSE NOW opened at $699.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $610.82 and a 200-day moving average of $580.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $701.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

