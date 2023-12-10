SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Critical Survey

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Great Elm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $12.27 million 0.28 -$15.23 million N/A N/A Great Elm Group $10.11 million 6.26 $27.73 million N/A N/A

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SharpLink Gaming and Great Elm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Group -200.39% -50.27% -22.46%

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Great Elm Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

