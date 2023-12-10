Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. Shopify has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.