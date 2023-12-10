Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $85.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.