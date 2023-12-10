Shopify (TSE:SHO) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion.

