Shopify (TSE:SHO) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shopify Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.