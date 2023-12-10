Sidney D. Rosenblatt Buys 140 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) Director Sidney D. Rosenblatt acquired 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.24 per share, with a total value of $16,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,582.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $153.03.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Universal Display by 85.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $7,304,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Universal Display by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

