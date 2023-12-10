Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $512,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,670,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,760 shares of company stock worth $7,076,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

