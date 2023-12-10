Slagle Financial LLC Takes $179,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

