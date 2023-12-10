SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Bought by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the quarter. SmartRent comprises 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SmartRent by 46.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 6.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMRT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 24.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Bruce C. Strohm acquired 41,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,298.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

