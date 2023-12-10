Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Trading Down 4.7%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.08 and last traded at $85.08. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.27.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

