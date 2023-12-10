South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
