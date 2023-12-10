SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,860 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.64. 7,883,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,324. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average is $180.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

