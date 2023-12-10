Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,380 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,427 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 423,060 shares during the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

