Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,853 U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,636,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,139,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.