Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

