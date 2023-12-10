Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $553.33 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $524.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.14. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.60.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

