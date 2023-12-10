Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.