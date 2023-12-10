Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 315.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,024.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $806.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $678.66 and its 200-day moving average is $668.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.00 and a 1-year high of $821.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

