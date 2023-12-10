Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.