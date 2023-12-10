Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SPHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE:SPHR opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. On average, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,186,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $24,458,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,152,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

