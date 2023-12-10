Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 1,307,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 797,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLI

Standard Lithium Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $350.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium in the third quarter worth $33,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 14.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,660,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.