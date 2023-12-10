Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Standard Metals Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

