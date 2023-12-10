Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$116.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$104.00 to C$116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$112.08.

Stantec Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE STN opened at C$105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.72. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$63.38 and a twelve month high of C$106.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.1757504 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

