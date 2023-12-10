Stephen T. Wills Sells 4,998 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen T. Wills sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $12,544.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,080.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Palatin Technologies Stock Up 13.5 %
PTN stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
