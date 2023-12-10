StockNews.com Downgrades APA (NASDAQ:APA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of APA opened at $34.47 on Thursday. APA has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

