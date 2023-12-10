StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $268.01 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

