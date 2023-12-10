StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

