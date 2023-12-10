Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:SU opened at C$41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.00. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26. The company has a market cap of C$54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.289548 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.