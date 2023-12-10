Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Shares Down 1.2%

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
