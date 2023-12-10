Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Lowered by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 2.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 153.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,560,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,825,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,043,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

