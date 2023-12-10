Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $161.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

