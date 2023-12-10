TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.95

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $9.99. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 9,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.55%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

