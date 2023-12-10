TD Securities Increases Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$20.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised shares of Pason Systems from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pason Systems from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.20.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of C$93.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.4397706 EPS for the current year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

