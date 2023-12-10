Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $102.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.