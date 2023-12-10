Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Camber Capital Management LP

Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 2.1% of Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $64,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,058,000 after buying an additional 12,779,003 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 24,213,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,326,000 after buying an additional 7,121,351 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 4,402,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

